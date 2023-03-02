Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,396,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,586,000 after acquiring an additional 305,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,882,000 after purchasing an additional 336,122 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 3.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in V.F. by 11.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 34,062 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 42,500 shares of company stock worth $1,176,050. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

VFC opened at $25.09 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $60.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 190.66%.

Several research firms have commented on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Williams Trading downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

