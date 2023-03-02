Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from $70.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Formula One Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -523.08 and a beta of 1.09. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $34,485.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $34,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 2,942 shares worth $99,489. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,481,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Formula One Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,369,000 after purchasing an additional 58,281 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.