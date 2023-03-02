Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the January 31st total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FSXLF stock traded up 0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 0.33. 93,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,879. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.37 and its 200-day moving average is 0.29. Fosterville South Exploration has a 12 month low of 0.20 and a 12 month high of 0.63.

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. The Company's principal properties are the 100% owned Lauriston Gold Project covering an area of 215 km2; Golden Mountain Project, which covers an area of 102 km2; Moormbool Project comprising three granted licenses; and Providence Project that covers an area of 650 km2.

