Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN) Shares Down 3.1%

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating) was down 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 46,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 87,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Founder SPAC Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61.

Get Founder SPAC alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPO LLC lifted its stake in Founder SPAC by 135.9% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 878,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 506,220 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Founder SPAC during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Founder SPAC by 6.6% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Founder SPAC by 350.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Founder SPAC during the first quarter worth about $501,000. Institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

About Founder SPAC

Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Founder SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Founder SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.