Franchise Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Franchise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 89.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Franchise Group Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of FRG opened at $29.94 on Thursday. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.73.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,466,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,663 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 808,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,507,000 after acquiring an additional 195,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26,607 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 231,772 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 423,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

