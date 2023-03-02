Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Franchise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Franchise Group Stock Performance

Shares of FRG stock opened at $29.94 on Thursday. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently -126.26%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

