Frank J. Williams Sells 110,000 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $3,847,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $21,914,235.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Shares of EVH stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $35.15. 756,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $382.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.68 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. Equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVH shares. Cowen raised their target price on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

See Also

