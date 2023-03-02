Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.79.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 5.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

