Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Shares Down 2.1%

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.84). 35,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 33,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.86).

Frenkel Topping Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of £88.31 million, a PE ratio of 3,425.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.43.

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers forensic accounting, cost consulting and management, legal, and post settlement services, as well as witness reports, and care and case management services to legal firms and their clients.

Further Reading

