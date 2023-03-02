FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

FREYR Battery Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:FREY opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FREY. Bank of America began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FREYR Battery Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 192,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in FREYR Battery by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 233,181 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in FREYR Battery by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in FREYR Battery by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 44,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.