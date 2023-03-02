FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.
FREYR Battery Trading Down 3.9 %
NYSE:FREY opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $16.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FREY. Bank of America began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
FREYR Battery Company Profile
FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FREYR Battery (FREY)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.