FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

FREYR Battery Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FREY opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FREYR Battery has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FREYR Battery

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 192,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 233,181 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 44,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

