FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FRMO Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FRMO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,146. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89. FRMO has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $11.81.
FRMO Company Profile
