Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 153,367 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,672,808 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 153,367 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 5.61% of Flushing Financial worth $32,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 926,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $576.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. Flushing Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

In other news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $139,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

