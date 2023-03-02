Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 32,953 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,953 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $33,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Atlassian by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after buying an additional 1,803,544 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,928,000 after purchasing an additional 397,595 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,053 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,412,000 after purchasing an additional 496,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Macquarie lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.11.
Atlassian stock opened at $162.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.54. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of -117.53 and a beta of 0.83. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $318.64.
Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
