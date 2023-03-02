Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,717 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.12% of Apollo Global Management worth $30,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 204.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 6.2% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on APO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $71.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.49. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -28.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

