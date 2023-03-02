Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 339,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 24,711 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $19,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 61.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 950,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,727,000 after purchasing an additional 361,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,704,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $548,409,000 after purchasing an additional 617,129 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 52.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,588 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,419,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,340,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $69.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $76.14.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.