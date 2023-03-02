Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $30.38 Million Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,336,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,533 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $30,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 55.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Univar Solutions by 130.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Univar Solutions by 36.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 518.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

UNVR opened at $34.78 on Thursday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.