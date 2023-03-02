Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,013,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,437 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.70% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $26,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTVE. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 208,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 128,984 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 768,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 52,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PTVE opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.41. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PTVE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

