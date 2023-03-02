Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 760,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,619 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $23,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 241,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 55,262 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at $821,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 127,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,435,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNST. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Renasant from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.11. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $41.77.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 24.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

