Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $21,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $871,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,855,000 after acquiring an additional 87,895 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

JAZZ opened at $145.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.31 and its 200-day moving average is $148.94. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -468.37, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $125.36 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $82,543.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,984.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares in the company, valued at $57,187,081.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $82,543.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,984.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,241 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

