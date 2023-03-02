Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,310,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,860 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.56% of SITE Centers worth $35,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SITE Centers by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SITE Centers by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 17.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 392.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,269 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SITE Centers

In other SITE Centers news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $149,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SITE Centers Price Performance

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

NYSE SITC opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.55. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SITC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.95.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Further Reading

