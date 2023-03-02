Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,712 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.11% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $36,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 289,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 174,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,069,000 after purchasing an additional 864,487 shares during the last quarter.

BFAM opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average of $68.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.14.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

