Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 6,990 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.20% of Bill.com worth $27,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BILL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bill.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

Bill.com Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

Bill.com stock opened at $82.70 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.70 and a 1-year high of $244.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other Bill.com news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $269,244.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 9,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total value of $1,071,739.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,006.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $269,244.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,287. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

