Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FYBR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $30.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,134,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $54,468,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,275 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,408,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,782,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,020 shares in the last quarter.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.