Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.39 million. Frontline had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Frontline’s revenue was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Frontline Trading Down 1.9 %

Frontline stock opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Frontline has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Frontline by 3,051.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontline by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Frontline

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Frontline from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

