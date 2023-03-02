FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the January 31st total of 179,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,244,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FuelPositive Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NHHHF traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.09. 262,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,119. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.11. FuelPositive has a 12 month low of 0.08 and a 12 month high of 0.17.

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive Corp. engages in the provision of electrical energy storage solutions and related technologies. It operates on the principle and belief that a fundamental breakthrough in energy storage will be the catalyst for positive environmental and economic change globally. The company was founded by Ian Clifford in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

