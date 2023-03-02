Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.25-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$240.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.75 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY23 guidance to ~-$1.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Fulgent Genetics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.33.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ FLGT traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.98. 111,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,176. The company has a market capitalization of $970.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $65.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,825,000 after acquiring an additional 149,014 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,062,000 after buying an additional 32,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,832,000 after buying an additional 38,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 144,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,197 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.