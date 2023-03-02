Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.25-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$240.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.75 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY23 guidance to ~-$1.25 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Fulgent Genetics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.33.
NASDAQ FLGT traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.98. 111,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,176. The company has a market capitalization of $970.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $65.32.
Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.
