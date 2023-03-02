Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $7.75

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $7.43. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 1,417,095 shares changing hands.

YMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,578,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,628,000 after buying an additional 851,234 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $1,502,000. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

