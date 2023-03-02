Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.00–$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $225.00 million-$255.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.61 million. Funko also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FNKO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,394. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79.

FNKO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Funko from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Funko from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Funko has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.79.

In other Funko news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $169,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,268.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $73,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,594 shares in the company, valued at $487,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $169,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,268.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 221.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter worth $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Funko by 11.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Funko by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

