Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(1.00)-(0.90) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $225-255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.94 million. Funko also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNKO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Funko from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Funko from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Funko currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.07.

NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,560,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,256. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $501.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $73,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $73,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $169,764.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,268.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Funko by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 24,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,270 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Funko by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Funko by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

