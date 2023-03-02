Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $12.50 to $11.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Funko traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 3156795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $169,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,268.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $169,764.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,268.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $73,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

Funko Trading Down 6.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $872,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,119,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $674,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $503.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

