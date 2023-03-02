Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.64

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $1.80. Future FinTech Group shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 20,649 shares trading hands.

Future FinTech Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Future FinTech Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Future FinTech Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 823,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 201,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Future FinTech Group by 6,754.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Future FinTech Group by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33,974 shares during the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a real name blockchain based e-commerce platform. Its activities include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system (DCON).

