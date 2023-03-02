FY2023 Earnings Estimate for MoneyGram International, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for MoneyGram International in a research note issued on Monday, February 27th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for MoneyGram International’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
MoneyGram International Trading Up 0.3 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyGram International
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 271.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the third quarter worth $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the third quarter worth $74,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.
About MoneyGram International
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
