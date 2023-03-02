FY2023 Earnings Estimate for MoneyGram International, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for MoneyGram International in a research note issued on Monday, February 27th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for MoneyGram International’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

MGI opened at $10.88 on Thursday. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 271.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the third quarter worth $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the third quarter worth $74,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

