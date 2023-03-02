FY2023 EPS Estimates for NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) Reduced by Analyst

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Shares of GRA stock opened at C$3.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$497.19 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.08. NanoXplore has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.04.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

