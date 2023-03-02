FY2024 Earnings Forecast for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Issued By National Bank Financial

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.43.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.