FY2025 Earnings Estimate for B2Gold Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for B2Gold in a report issued on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Shares of BTG stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $3.52. 2,727,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,701,838. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter worth $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

