Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.78

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.78 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 27.40 ($0.33). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 27.25 ($0.33), with a volume of 34,729 shares changing hands.

Gaming Realms Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.14. The firm has a market cap of £80.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Gaming Realms Company Profile

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

