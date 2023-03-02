Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702,480 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $200,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Garmin by 4,250.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $96.75 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $121.74. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.50.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $887,502.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at $605,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $887,502.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,407 shares of company stock worth $1,802,970. 20.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. Barclays boosted their target price on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

