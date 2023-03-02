Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,075,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.69% of Gartner worth $1,681,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,569 shares of company stock worth $13,538,660. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IT opened at $325.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.84 and its 200-day moving average is $320.59. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.