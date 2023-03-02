GateToken (GT) Price Reaches $5.18 on Top Exchanges

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $5.18 or 0.00022153 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $560.57 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010627 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00041266 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00219907 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,372.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002723 BTC.

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.2265168 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,297,227.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

