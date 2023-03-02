Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
GXE opened at C$1.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of C$281.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 4.13. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.98 and a 12-month high of C$1.94.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GXE. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.15 price target on Gear Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.
