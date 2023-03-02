Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

GXE opened at C$1.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of C$281.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 4.13. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.98 and a 12-month high of C$1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GXE. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.15 price target on Gear Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Insider Transactions at Gear Energy

About Gear Energy

In other Gear Energy news, Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 80,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total value of C$83,728.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 529,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$551,127.15. In other news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 144,700 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total transaction of C$150,488.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,850,091 shares in the company, valued at C$1,924,094.64. Also, Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 80,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total transaction of C$83,728.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 529,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$551,127.15. Insiders sold a total of 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $324,249 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

