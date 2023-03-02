GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Price Tops $0.14

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $232.02 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

