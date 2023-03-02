Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,865 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.10% of Gentex worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 659.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNTX. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gentex Stock Performance

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,650.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $279,929.55. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,650.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,401 shares of company stock worth $1,014,903. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 294,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,057. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Recommended Stories

