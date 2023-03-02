Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s previous close.

GTY has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

