GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GFL. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

GFL stock opened at $30.66 on Thursday. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 49.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 718.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,653 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

