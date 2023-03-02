GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of GFL Environmental worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GFL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL stock opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.58. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $34.16.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

GFL Environmental Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

