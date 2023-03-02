GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the January 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VR Adviser LLC raised its position in GH Research by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,517,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,186,000 after purchasing an additional 183,971 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GH Research by 2.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GH Research by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 897,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after buying an additional 289,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GH Research by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 524,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 34,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GH Research by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 59,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GHRS shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on GH Research in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

GH Research Trading Up 8.6 %

GH Research Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ GHRS traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 19,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,724. GH Research has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $525.41 million, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

