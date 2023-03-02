GICTrade (GICT) Price Reaches $0.94 on Major Exchanges

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, GICTrade has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $93.27 million and $28,798.90 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.46 or 0.00426786 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,790.65 or 0.28847915 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About GICTrade

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.94666609 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $28,330.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

