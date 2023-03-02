GICTrade (GICT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $94.48 Million

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $94.48 million and $29,330.10 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GICTrade has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00004053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.94029227 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $28,437.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

