GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price Up 19.2%

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) rose 19.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.28 and last traded at $51.06. Approximately 4,112,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 1,956,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on GitLab to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.64.

GitLab Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.90 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $2,396,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,914 shares of company stock worth $3,187,540 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

